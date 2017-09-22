Friends, coworkers remember CMU student killed in crash

A future full of promise abruptly ended after a Central Michigan University student was killed in a car crash.

Taylor Dalian’s life ended on Thursday, Sept. 21 when her car left the road on US-127 in Gratiot County, hitting a guardrail.

News spreads quickly across the CMU campus where she was preparing to graduate.

“She was a one-in-a-million friend for sure,” said Emily Simpson, one of Dalian’s close friends and coworkers. “Everybody that came across her path just automatically made friends with her.”

A contagious personality coupled with a bright smile are lingering memories for everyone who knew Dalian.

“I didn’t know a person that didn’t like her,” Simpson said.

Simpson met Dalian when she first came to CMU four years ago.

“I literally just talked to her last night and then at 3 a.m. I get notifications of her being gone,” Simpson said. “I just worked with her yesterday. It’s like crazy to think that I am supposed to work with her this weekend.”

Simpson remembers Dalian’s passion for animals and taking care of the kids who needed love the most.

“She was so inspiring,” Simpson said. “She worked with children with Down syndrome. She actually was supposed to graduate in December and she took an internship in Florida to work with children. She was going to go big.”

Simpson now holds close to her heart photos frozen in time.

“We went to Faster Horses together,” Simpson said. “We had some crazy times from that and all of my pictures and videos of her and me from that will be cherished forever.”

“Kind of all of our bodies of shifted into this state of shock,” said Kathryn Halvorsen, a friend of Dalian. “We were all just numb.”

The news hits others who knew Dalian hard, including Halvorsen.

“Campus isn’t going to feel the same,” Halvorsen said. “You could always find Taylor with a smile. I mean, she was just so genuine and humble. You would walk across campus and it’s like everyone knew her.”

A smile gone too soon, but shinning forever in memory.

