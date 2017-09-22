Patients left in limbo after Midland doctor's license suspended

State officials ordered a local doctor to stop practicing medicine this week.

"It doesn't surprise me,” Katie Flugga said.

Flugga is a breast cancer survivor. She had reconstructive surgery performed 10 years ago by Dr. Steven Morris.

Morris' medical license was suspended by the state after the Department of Licensing and Regulatory affairs claimed Morris failed to report two convictions of drunk driving, a violation of the public health code that keeps him from practicing.

"That shows somebody who is irresponsible that doesn't feel like they have consequence for their actions,” Flugga said.

Right now, there are many of Morris' patients that are trying to figure out what their next step will be now that the doctor is suspended.

Flugga feels bad for them.

“That would be horrible news and I don't know how I would feel if I was in there shoes because I’ve never had to deal with it. But hopefully there's other doctors that will step up and take over and help these women out,” she said.

Flugga said she was dissatisfied with Morris' performance when he treated her. Moving forward, she said she just wants him to do the best he possibly can for his patients.

"I hope that he learns his lesson,” she said.

TV5 attempted to reach Morris several times Friday, even stopping by his office. We still have not heard back.

