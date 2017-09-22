Caught on Camera: Boy with autism attacked on school bus

A Michigan mother is demanding answers after her autistic son was attacked by another child with special needs on a school bus.

"It boggles my mind that they wouldn't say something,” Kevin McFarland said.

The parents didn’t learn about the incident until Cal, who is originally non-verbal, came home with a scar on his face.

“’Oh, Cal hit his head. He was on the, he hit it on the window,” Val McFarland said she was told about the incident.

It turned out his injury happened on the school bus, just not the way it was originally explained.

Surveillance video shows the disturbing attack.

Just as the bus monitor removes the other child's restraints at the stop, the boy jumps across the seat and attacks 13-year-old Cal McFarland.

“But I can't get that image out of my head. It was the most horrifying thing I've ever seen,” Val McFarland said.

Minutes later when Cal exited the bus, the bus monitor nor the driver never mentioned the episode.

“All they have to say is there was an incident. You know, we'd like you to look into it. You may want to have Cal checked out, none of it. And after that you'll see the conversation they had,” Val McFarland said.

Cal's scars are from another assault minutes before. Surveillance video showed the same child reach over the seat and scratch him.

Cal screams for help, but is ignored.

Only after demanding a meeting with Walled Lake school leaders and the bus company, Dean Transportation, did they find out what really happened inside the bus ride.

“The way the adults on the bus handled, it is just, em, disappointing isn't a strong enough word for it. It was terrible. I'm very mad,” Kevin McFarland said.

The district is now investigating.

