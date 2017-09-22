State official speaks out about MSP pursuit policy

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed a bakery food worker at the Meijer store located at 1015 Pickard Street in Mt. Pleasant was diagnosed with the illness.More >
The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has served an order suspending the medical license of Steven Michael Morris, of Midland.More >
A local community is raising money for the family of a Central Michigan University senior who was killed in a crash.More >
A 4-year-old Florida girl has died after accidentally pulling the trigger of a gun when she reached into her grandmother's purse for candy.More >
An argument broke out after a woman complained about a service dog being allowed inside a Delaware restaurant.More >
Local police are puzzled after an argument between supposed friends escalated into a deadly stabbing.More >
The lucky winner has two choices: Annual payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000More >
Michigan health officials are continuing to investigate an outbreak of hepatitis A in the southeast portion of the state.More >
The son of a woman found dead in a suburban Chicago health club two days after she entered the facility wants more information about her death.More >
Meijer now offers perfectly-imperfect produce for customers who want to reduce food waste at a reduced price.More >
