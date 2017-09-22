Community raising money after World War II memorial vandalized

A World War II memorial was vandalized and now the statues in Flint will take tens of thousands of dollars to repair.

Community members can’t wrap their heads around why someone would want to destroy the statues after all the sacrifices veterans have made.

“The memorial is important, especially among the Vietnam veterans, ‘cause they were a big force behind that,” said Michael Golwitzer, assistant director of Veteran Business Outreach Center.

Golwitzer was shocked when he found out vandals struck the local war memorial at McFarland Park. He's a war veteran who said he was disabled serving his country. He said the memorial is meaningful because it represents the sacrifice for freedom.

He thinks it's disrespectful that people would vandalize it.

“When I first saw it I was horrified by it,” Golwitzer said.

Back in May, the park statues were defaced by vandals, leaving 18 of the 19 panels damaged. Many war veterans were, and are still, upset by the destruction.

“It's a lot of disrespect and dishonor that's being shown by the way the people express their opinions,” Golwitzer said.

It will take $35,000 to restore the monuments to their full glory.

A GoFundMe campaign is underway to raise the money. So far, a bit less than $2,000 has been pledged, leaving veterans worried and concerned.

“I don't know how or why people miss the idea, reverence and respect for other people's property,” Golwitzer said.

