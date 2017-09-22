PHOTOS: Michigan dad builds massive playhouse for daughters - WNEM TV 5

PHOTOS: Michigan dad builds massive playhouse for daughters

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

A dad from Highland, Michigan has built a playhouse for his daughters that's more like a mansion!

Adam Boyd crafting the massive two-story playhouse complete with bridge and slide.

The kids' crib features hardwood floors, light fixtures and kitchen supplies. It even has a custom paint job.

Boyd owns a residential remodeling business, so the project was right up his alley.

The playhouse has generated a lot of buzz online and inspired Boyd to take on a new business venture - custom playhouses! 

