Growing concerns after Meijer bakery worker diagnosed with hepatitis A

There are growing concerns after a bakery worker at a local Meijer tested positive for hepatitis A.

The Meijer in Mt. Pleasant is now urging anyone who purchased bakery products from Aug. 23 to Sept. 20 to throw them away.

The store is also offering free vaccinations to those who believe they could be affected. The state said the Mt. Pleasant location is the only one in Mid-Michigan with a reported case.

Ray Ford plans on getting his shot after learning about the infected worker during his visit at the store Friday.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. So why not, especially when it's free,” Ford said.

Justin Dowd is another Meijer customer worried about hepatitis A.

"That's actually pretty crazy. I mean, that's not something to take lightly. I mean, there's a lot of people at risk over that,” Dowd said. “I think there's going to be a lot of people getting a lot of vaccines."

Meijer declined an on-camera interview, but the company did provide a statement.

“The health and safety of our customers and team members is always our top priority at Meijer and we have very specific food safety protocols in our stores, including the requirement that all team members wear gloves when working in our bakery department. The affected team member has been off work for more than a week and we worked closely with state and local health officials on the investigation prior to clearing our bakery for operation. While we understand the risk of exposure is low, we are providing free Hepatitis A vaccines through the pharmacy at our Mt. Pleasant store for any of our team members or customers who are concerned about potential exposure.”

According to the World Health Organization, there are five main hepatitis viruses. The most concerning are types B and C, which together are the leading cause of liver failure and cancer.

Hepatitis A is the most common and is caused by ingesting contaminated food or water.

Infections are typically mild and most people fully recovery and remain immune from future infections.

Hepatitis B is transmitted through exposure to infected blood or bodily fluids.

While vaccines are available for types A and B, there is no vaccine for type C.

