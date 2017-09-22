Wind blows white paint on Bancroft tenants' vehicles

Construction at a downtown Saginaw farmer’s market has tenants of a nearby apartment building seeing red…and speckles of white.

Lisa Comer, property manager at Bancroft Apartments, sent an email to tenants stating their vehicles may have been damaged after a nearby construction crew sprayed white paint.

“With the wind blowing this way the cars that were in the lot while they were spraying now have white paint speckles on their cars,” Comer said.

The construction crew is working on a nearby in-door-outdoor market and facility for permanent year-round vendors. Proposed plans would redevelop the former Saginaw News building into a 100,000-square foot center to include a three-story marketplace, food processing hub, rental commercial kitchens, business offices, retailers, and headquarters for SVRD Industries, Inc.

Comer said the damage affected all tenants who parked across the street from the Bancroft in the parking lot, as well as the parking lot behind the Bancroft and cars parked along Water Street.

The foreman in charge of the construction told Comer their insurance company would take care of all the cars damaged by the paint, according to the email.

"Do not wash your car or try to get it off yourself – you will end up scratching the paint and the insurance company will not help you on that," Comer said in her email.

Here’s what the email told tenants to do:

Check your car to see if it has paint on it. If you can’t tell or not sure, contact the Bancroft office and they will check it out for you. If you have white paint on your car; then reply to the email with your contact information, make/model and color of car, and license plate number. The information will be given to the insurance company when they contact Comer.

Comer said she need's tenant information by the end of the day Monday, Sept. 25.

