Man hurt after tractor overturns in Sanilac County

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Sanilac County Sheriff's Office Source: Sanilac County Sheriff's Office
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Officials say a man was hurt after the tractor he was driving tipped over on a Sanilac County road. 

It happened on Friday, Sept. 22 at about 5:25 p.m. on Ruth Road near Stoutenburg Street just inside the village of Deckerville. 

Witnesses told police a southbound JCB FastTrac 8250 Tractor hauling a tri-axle silage trailer fully loaded started to sway on the road causing the tractor to overturn and the trailer to detach. 

The driver of the tractor, a 19-year-old Sandusky man, was hurt in the crash and taken to Deckerville Hospital by ambulance. 

Police said more injuries were avoided because oncoming traffic was paying attention and stopped before the trailer came into their lane. 

