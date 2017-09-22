Free child seat safety checks offered at AAA headquarters

About 40 certified technicians will perform free child seat safety checks at AAA headquarters in Dearborn as part of National Child Passenger Safety Week.

The auto club is teaming with Children's Hospital of Michigan and Metro-Detroit Safe Kids on Saturday's event.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and encourages parents and caregivers to make sure children are riding safely and securely in a proper seat. Children must be present at the seat check.

AAA also will present a $10,000 donation Saturday to the Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation.

