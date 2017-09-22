Free child seat safety checks offered at AAA headquarters - WNEM TV 5

Free child seat safety checks offered at AAA headquarters

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Child sitting in a car seat Child sitting in a car seat
DEARBORN, MI (AP) -

About 40 certified technicians will perform free child seat safety checks at AAA headquarters in Dearborn as part of National Child Passenger Safety Week.

The auto club is teaming with Children's Hospital of Michigan and Metro-Detroit Safe Kids on Saturday's event.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and encourages parents and caregivers to make sure children are riding safely and securely in a proper seat. Children must be present at the seat check.

AAA also will present a $10,000 donation Saturday to the Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.