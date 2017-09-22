Dog found beaten by metal pipe now looking for new home

The dog days are almost over and a chance at a new life is just around the corner for Red.

“He just needs someone to give him a chance. He's been through so much. He's never had a real home,” said Beth Wellman, director of the Humane Society of Midland County.

It’s something you’d never be able to tell just by looking.

“He had been starved, beaten with a metal pipe, and then him and another dog were left for dead more or less,” Wellman said.

Deputies found both dogs with severe trauma on both sides of their face and they were several pounds underweight. One dog was chained to a tree and living in a dog house that wasn't insulated. The other dog was living in a car.

The suspect, 52-year-old Lavelle Gullette of Flint, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Regardless of his past, Wellman said Red is full of life and a lover.

“He came out of the kennel happy. He was excited to see us, loved belly rubs. He went to everyone to give kisses. He was perfect. Just a perfect angel,” Wellman said.

Red is now ready for a second chance at life and love.

Wellman said he’s a catch.

“Any animal that’s been homeless, or maybe it’s been mistreated or lost its family, bonds so much harder with a new family. They’re so much more loyal,” she said.

If you’d like to adopt Red, he, and other animals at the shelter, will be completely free Saturday during the Empty the Shelter event in Midland.

