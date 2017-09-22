Unified Flint football teams take field for first time

Schools have come and gone, but one Mid-Michigan city’s athletic tradition remains strong.

Flint was always known for its sports and the heated rivalries between high schools.

"Always, always. "Houston stadium is legendary,” parent Ray Bond said.

However, for the past few years, the sports programs at both Southwestern and Northwestern High Schools have been hurting due to less students in the schools and less participation.

“We've been down for quite a while and part of that is because we were spread so thin,” Athletic Director Jamie Foster said.

That's why Friday’s first home game at Houston Stadium for the Flint Jaguars is what fans are calling historic. The Jaguars are a combined team of both Northwestern and Southwestern High Schools - former rivals.

It's a fresh coat of paint on this stadium and a brand-new mascot that's bringing the community together and starting a new era of Flint sports.

"It's historical man, it was time for a change. North campus, South campus become Flint Jags. Flint Campus, Flint High it's a beautiful thing,” Bond said.

"I think the community should see it as a change as a good thing. I think Flint gets so much negativity, but this is a positivity thing by the schools coming together in all the sports,” parent Rosie Murchison said.

Both Bond and Murchison used to be rivals themselves.

Bond graduated from Northwestern and Murchison from Central. They said it’s good to let bygones be bygones and let the new Flint team bring the city's sports back to the top.

"Now we back so it's a beautiful thing,” Bond said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.