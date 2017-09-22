BREAKING: Nearly 4,000 without power near St. Louis - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Nearly 4,000 without power near St. Louis

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Thousands of homes are in the dark Friday night in Gratiot County. 

Consumers Energy reported 3,672 customers are without power. The outage began about 9:20 p.m. Crews are in the area assessing the situation, and police say preliminary reports point to a substation in St. Louis. 

Officials are asking residents to be patient as crews work to fix the issue. 

An estimated restoration time is currently set for 12:15 a.m. 

To see the outage map, click here

