BREAKING: Nearly 4,000 without power near St. Louis

Thousands of homes are in the dark Friday night in Gratiot County.

Consumers Energy reported 3,672 customers are without power. The outage began about 9:20 p.m. Crews are in the area assessing the situation, and police say preliminary reports point to a substation in St. Louis.

Officials are asking residents to be patient as crews work to fix the issue.

An estimated restoration time is currently set for 12:15 a.m.

