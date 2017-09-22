Football game cut short, postponed after power outage - WNEM TV 5

Football game cut short, postponed after power outage

Posted: Updated:
By Meg McLeod, Anchor/Reporter
Connect

A high school football game went dark just minutes before the game was supposed to end.

The power went out Friday around 9:15 p.m. during the game between Michigan Lutheran Seminary and St. Louis High School in St. Louis.

Michigan Lutheran Seminary's Public Relations Coordinator Michael Priebe told TV5 there was just 6:14 left in the game as St. Louis led 25 to 14.

The game will resume in St. Louis Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Consumers Energy reported Friday more than 3,500 homes in the St. Louis area were in the dark. The restoration time is around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

The Alma Police Department posted on Facebook, "Preliminary reports indicate a substation in St. Louis is out. Please be patient with the process."

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

