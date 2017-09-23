Late September heat will stick around for a few days

You wouldn't know it by walking outside, but it is late September. Temperatures broke 90 degrees in many spots across Mid-Michigan, pushing record territory. This isn't just a fluke either, we can expect at least two more days with 90 degree heat.

Tonight

Temperatures back off into the low 60s overnight. When you combine the temperatures with light southerly winds and humid conditions, it makes for rough sleeping weather. Skies will be clear overnight with some patchy fog developing as well.

Tomorrow

More mild weather is on tap for Mid-Michigan. We can expect temperatures to return to the low 90s for highs. Once again, we'll be pushing record territory in many areas. Typically our highs should be around 70 degrees this time of year. Keep track of today's warmth with our Current Temperature Map. If you are headed outside tomorrow, be sure to drink plenty of water and apply sunscreen often. Skies will be very sunny with winds out of the south southeast at 5 mph.

Monday and Tuesday

The summer-like heat begins to gradually change to more fall-like temperatures. However, temperatures on both Monday and Tuesday will still be close to record territory in the upper 80s to around 90. As the high pressure begins to lose it's grip, we may also see a few clouds enter the picture as well.

You can always stay up to date with the weather by checking the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.