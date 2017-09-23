Summer refuses to exit gracefully

With the very mild weather across Mid-Michigan, it's hard to believe that it's the end of September. Fall might have officially begun, but summer isn't ready to give up just yet. Temperatures the next couple of days will be breaking the 90 degree mark and possibly breaking more records as well.

Today

It is going to be a hot one across Mid-Michigan today. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s when temperatures should be closer to 70 degrees. Keep track of today's warmth with our Current Temperature Map. It is possible that records could be broken across the area. Skies will be very sunny with light winds out of the southwest at 5 mph. There are numerous events going on across Mid-Michigan today and if you happen to be going to one of these events, be sure to plan accordingly. Be sure to drink plenty of water and apply sunscreen often.

Tonight

Temperatures back off into the low 60s overnight. When you combine the temperatures with light southerly winds and humid conditions, it makes for rough sleeping weather. Skies will be clear overnight with some patchy fog developing as well.

Tomorrow

More mild weather is on tap for Mid-Michigan. We can expect temperatures to return to the low 90s for highs. Once again, we'll be pushing record territory in many areas. If you are headed outside tomorrow, be sure to drink plenty of water and apply sunscreen often. Skies will be very sunny with winds out of the south southeast at 5 mph.

Monday and Tuesday

The summer-like heat begins to gradually change to more fall-like temperatures. However, temperatures on both Monday and Tuesday will still be close to record territory in the upper 80s to around 90. As the high pressure begins to lose it's grip, we may also see a few clouds enter the picture as well.

