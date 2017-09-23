CHEA of Flint celebrates new location

The Center for Higher Education and Achievement hosted an open house at their new and permanent location on September 14th. After months of renovation, CHEA is now open to students 25 and up at 1920 Maryland Ave. in Flint, Michigan. The non-profit focuses on adult education with programs targeted towards GED and ESL classes. Their goal is to increase the necessary skills to obtain employment and self-sufficiency.
If you are interested in becoming a student or board member you can go to http://www.mychea.org/home for more information.
