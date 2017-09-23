Three more Mid-Michigan records come tumbling down

Wouldn't you know it, more records fell today. Temperatures broke 90 degrees across a vast majority of Mid-Michigan, continuing the streak of record heat. This is the third day in a row that the heat has managed to set new records and more record heat is possible Sunday and Monday.

The high temperature in Flint hit 94 degrees, breaking an 81 year old record of 89 degrees set back in 1936. Meanwhile, Saginaw made it to a high of 95, beating the record of 92 degrees set back in 1937. It doesn't stop there, in fact, Houghton Lake made it to a high of 91 degrees, breaking an 80 year old record of 88 degrees set back in 1937.

As for the heat, it will manage to stick around for another couple of days. Highs are expected to reach the low 90s once again which is certainly record territory for all three locations. Sunday's record high for Flint is 89 degrees set back in 2007, 90 degrees set back in 2007 in Saginaw, and 86 degrees set back in 1920 and 2007 in Houghton Lake.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.