"Police Picnic" hosts their second family fun event to honor officers

"Concern Over Police Safety", often referred to as COPS, celebrated their second annual "Police Picnic" at Wind Walker park in Fenton, Michigan. Hundreds came out to support men and women who serve and protect their community. Wristbands and t-shirts were sold to fund education of police safety and training.

It all started two years ago when he attended the funeral of a local officer and thanked all the men and women in uniform.

Herman Ferguson, founder of COPS said, "The sergeant got off his motorcycle and he came over and shook my hand and he said twenty three years of being a state trooper i had to come all the way to Michigan from Indiana to hear my first thank you," and that just didn't sit right with Ferguson.

Since then he's sold over 45,000 wristbands and merchandise to educate the public on police safety.

Ferguson says one of his heroes is Michigan State trooper Steven Kramer.

"You know we are putting our lives on the line sometimes and it's not something we even think about we do it because that's our job and that's what we feel is the right thing to do at that point in time so it's just nice to know that there's still people out here that appreciate and recognize that fact," said Kramer.

He loves to take these opportunities to get to know the people he protects everyday, "People can actually come to something like this and have an opportunity to talk to you know maybe a deputy maybe a trooper maybe a local officer and get to know us instead of just seeing a uniform. Anytime you get to know somebody on a personal level you know it's easy to hate a uniform it's harder to hate that person for no reason," said Kramer.

Herman Ferguson hopes the combination of his sales and events will continue to bring appreciation to officers, "The thing of it is, is like when police officers thank me for doing what I do like with this picnic today, it's really I'm doing the easy part you know they're out there everyday putting their lives on the line."

For more information on the COPS organization you can visit https://www.concernoverpolicesafety.com/

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.