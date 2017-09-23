Miami (Ohio) tops Central Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Miami (Ohio) tops Central Michigan

Posted: Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) -- Gus Ragland accounted for three touchdowns as Miami (Ohio) beat Central Michigan 31-14 on Saturday in a Mid-American Conference opener.
   Ragland ran for a 6-yard touchdown and tossed two touchdown passes, including a 50-yard strike to Sam Martin. Kenny Young's 31-yard run stretched the Miami lead to 28-7 with 2:35 left in the first half.
   Shane Morris ran for a 2-yard score and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Eric Cooper with a minute left before halftime to cut the Central Michigan deficit to 28-14.
   It was midway through the third quarter when Matt Merimee intercepted a Morris pass and returned it 47 yards out of the Miami (2-2, 1-0) end zone to kill a Chippewa 80-yard drive.
   Ragland was 11 of 19 for 217 yards passing.  Morris finished 15 of 33 for 195 yards with two interceptions for Central Michigan (2-2, 0-1).

Copyright Associated Press 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.