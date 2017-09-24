Is it really fall or is it still summer?

High temperature records across Mid-Michigan dropped like a rock yesterday and more are in position to be knocked down today as well. Highs are expected to break 90 degrees in many areas which will make today similar to yesterday in that regard. In fact, the heat will manage to stick around at least until the middle of the week.

Today

There's no if, ands, or buts about it, today is going to be a warm one across Mid-Michigan. Highs will top out in the low 90s under sunny skies. Find out how warm temperatures are in your area with our Current Temperature Map. If you are headed outside at all today, be sure to drink plenty of water and apply sunscreen often. It may be the end of September, but the sun's rays can still do some damage. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Tonight will be another uncomfortable sleeping night as temperatures back off into the low 60s. It's not so much the temperatures that will be the issue, instead it will be the high humidity and light winds out of the south at 5 mph.

Monday and Tuesday

Not quite as hot on Monday, but you better believe that temperatures will be way above average for this time of year. Highs will be pushing 90 degrees in many areas once again. This will likely be the last day in the foreseeable future that temperatures will be pushing record territory. By Tuesday, temperatures will still be mild in the upper 80s for highs. Both days will feature mostly sunny skies.

Mid-Week

A cold front will bring a little relief to Mid-Michigan by cooling temperatures off into the mid 70s for highs by Wednesday. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible as well, otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Skies dry out for Thursday, but temperatures continue to drop into the mid to upper 60s which will actually be slightly below average for this time of year.

