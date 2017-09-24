The Lions are the only ones feeling the burn

Record high temperatures have fallen all over Mid-Michigan for the fourth straight day. Most areas have broken that 90 degree mark once again. Before fall weather sets in, we have at least one more chance to hit 90 degrees.

Tonight

Tonight will be another uncomfortable sleeping night as temperatures back off into the low 60s. It's not so much the temperatures that will be the issue, instead it will be the high humidity and light winds out of the south at 5 mph.

Monday and Tuesday

Not quite as hot on Monday, but you better believe that temperatures will be way above average for this time of year. Highs will be pushing 90 degrees in many areas once again. Find out how warm temperatures are in your area with our Current Temperature Map. This will likely be the last day in the foreseeable future that temperatures will be pushing record territory. By Tuesday, temperatures will still be mild in the upper 80s for highs. Both days will feature mostly sunny skies.

Mid-Week

A cold front will bring a little relief to Mid-Michigan by cooling temperatures off into the mid 70s for highs by Wednesday. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible as well, otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Skies dry out for Thursday, but temperatures continue to drop into the mid to upper 60s which will actually be slightly below average for this time of year.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.