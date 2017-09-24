Crime Stoppers of Michigan to hold annual fundraising dinner

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is holding its annual recognition dinner at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn.

The Oct. 3 event raises funds for the nonprofit organization. Crime Stoppers works to make neighborhoods, schools and businesses safer by encouraging people to help law enforcement by using an anonymous tip line.

Ford Motor Co. is the dinner's host sponsor.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan operates in Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. Its 1-800-SPEAK-UP tip line offers cash rewards for information leading to arrests.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan says it has received more than 24,000 anonymous tips from the public since 2013 and has awarded more than $300,000 to anonymous tipsters.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.