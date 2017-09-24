Closures announced during Detroit-Windsor Tunnel renovations

An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor faces upcoming temporary closures as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.

Officials say the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be closed from 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 through 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 as crews replace the concrete ceiling and make other infrastructure improvements.

It also will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays between Oct. 30 and Nov. 22 and Nov. 27 and Dec. 23.

The tunnel opened in 1930 and runs beneath the surface of the Detroit River. About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel daily.

Renovations are scheduled to be completed next June.

