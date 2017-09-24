Affordable apartments planned for Detroit's Banglatown

A vacant school in Detroit's Banglatown neighborhood is expected to be turned into 23 affordable apartments.

City officials say the $6.4 million project from Ethos Development Partners and Building Blocks Nonprofit Housing Corp. will include the renovation of the Transfiguration School.

The building was constructed in 1925. Ethos and Building Blocks are expected to acquire it later this year from the Archdiocese of Detroit. The school has been vacant since 2005.

Construction is expected to begin by fall 2018.

The project also includes a neighborhood stabilization plan and demolition of 18 vacant houses near the school.

Banglatown has a large Bangladeshi-American population. The name surfaced a few years ago as part of an effort to brand the neighborhood as a cultural and tourism destination.

