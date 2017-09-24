Mid-Michigan weighs in on the national anthem controversy

President Donald Trump listens as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2017

"They have a right to express themselves however they want." said Linda Long

Linda Long thinks kneeling for the national anthem is just another way to exercise the first amendment.

"President Donald Trump has a right to express himself. He of course is someone in power and what he says affects people." said Linda Long

Long and Jim Maillous hash out their thoughts on the recent controversy at 501 Bar and Grill in Flint. President Trump recently tweeted "If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our flag & country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!"

"These athletes are in a unique position because of their fame. They can get a word out." says Jim Maillous

Some sports fans in Flint say they believe players should stand up for the national anthem. While others have mixed feelings.

"In terms of the national conversation. I can't see this helping the president in terms of his popularity. " said Patrick McCarty

"I think people have the right to voice their opinion. People have the right to freedom of speech." said Doug Lynn

Long believes standing up for what you believe in matters.

"If you didn't have people making a statement, nobody would talk about anything." said Linda Long

