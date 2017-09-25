Midland kicks off good neighbor week - WNEM TV 5

Midland kicks off good neighbor week

Posted: Updated:
Source: Jim Murray Source: Jim Murray
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The city of Midland kicked off "Good Neighbor Week", on Sunday, September 24th. The week will be packed with events and challenges. "Midland Neighboring" challenges residents to start saying "hello" and waving to people in your neighborhood. Groups were inspired after the hard work residents put in during the floods back in June. For more information on how you can get involved visit 

For more information on how you can get involved visit www.midlandneighboring.org/

