Owosso Public Schools to dismiss students early due to heat

A local school district is dismissing students early due to the unseasonably high temperatures.

Owosso Public Schools announced on its website that Monday, Sept. 25 will be a half day of school due to the anticipated high heat index.

“For the health and safety of our students, High School and Middle School students will be released at 11:10 and elementary school students will be released at noon. Preschool will hold AM classes only,” the district’s website said.

Childcare at Bentley Bright Beginnings will be open, though.

All athletic practices and games are also cancelled.

More mild weather is on tap for Mid-Michigan. We can expect temperatures to return to the low 90s for highs.

Once again, we'll be pushing record territory in many areas. Typically our highs should be around 70 degrees this time of year.

If you are headed outside tomorrow, be sure to drink plenty of water and apply sunscreen often.

