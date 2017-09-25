Owosso Public Schools to dismiss students early due to heat - WNEM TV 5

Owosso Public Schools to dismiss students early due to heat

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock image Stock image
OWOSSO, MI (WNEM) -

A local school district is dismissing students early due to the unseasonably high temperatures.

Owosso Public Schools announced on its website that Monday, Sept. 25 will be a half day of school due to the anticipated high heat index.

“For the health and safety of our students, High School and Middle School students will be released at 11:10 and elementary school students will be released at noon.  Preschool will hold AM classes only,” the district’s website said.

Childcare at Bentley Bright Beginnings will be open, though.

All athletic practices and games are also cancelled. 

More mild weather is on tap for Mid-Michigan. We can expect temperatures to return to the low 90s for highs.

Once again, we'll be pushing record territory in many areas. Typically our highs should be around 70 degrees this time of year.  

If you are headed outside tomorrow, be sure to drink plenty of water and apply sunscreen often.  

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Suspect in fatal church shooting charged with murder

    Suspect in fatal church shooting charged with murder

    Monday, September 25 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-09-25 04:12:45 GMT

    The suspect in the fatal shooting at an Antioch church will be charged with one count of murder in connection with the shooting on Sunday morning, police said.

    More >

    The suspect in the fatal shooting at an Antioch church will be charged with one count of murder in connection with the shooting on Sunday morning, police said.

    More >

  • Meijer bakery employee diagnosed with hepatitis A

    Meijer bakery employee diagnosed with hepatitis A

    Friday, September 22 2017 8:55 AM EDT2017-09-22 12:55:52 GMT
    (Source: Meijer)(Source: Meijer)

    The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed a bakery food worker at the Meijer store located at 1015 Pickard Street in Mt. Pleasant was diagnosed with the illness.

    More >

    The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed a bakery food worker at the Meijer store located at 1015 Pickard Street in Mt. Pleasant was diagnosed with the illness.

    More >

  • Taco Bell to open 300 new locations that will serve alcohol

    Taco Bell to open 300 new locations that will serve alcohol

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:29 AM EDT2017-09-20 09:29:05 GMT
    (Wikimedia Commons)(Wikimedia Commons)

    Taco Bell is about to put booze on the menu at more than 300 new locations.

    More >

    Taco Bell is about to put booze on the menu at more than 300 new locations.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.