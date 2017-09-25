Man who committed murder as teen to learn new fate

It's been more than 20 years since a brutal murder at a Mid-Michigan home, but now the man serving life behind bars for the crime will get a second chance at having his sentence reduced.

Matthew Bentley was sentenced to life in prison without parole back in 1998 for the death of Betty Bardell. He was just 15 at the time of the killing.

A Supreme Court ruling in 2012 ordered all juveniles serving life to be re-sentenced.

Bentley, now 34, will appear before a Bad Axe judge Monday where he’ll learn his new fate.

His new sentence could be anywhere from 25 to 60 years.

The hearing starts at 1:30 p.m.

