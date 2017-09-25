One more day of late September heat is on the way

Record breaking heat has been ongoing for 5 straight days now in Mid-Michigan. Leaves may be changing colors in some spots, but summer is not ready to leave us just yet. To top it all off, temperatures will be pressing record territory again tomorrow before fall sets in for the second half of the week.

Tonight

It's going to be warm and muggy overnight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s. So expect another night of uncomfortable sleeping weather when you factor in light winds out of the southeast. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy.

Tomorrow

We'll have one more day of temperatures approaching record high territory tomorrow. Highs will top out near 90 in most spots, so we'll have to wait and see if we can break more records. To see how warm it is in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Map.

Tuesday's Records

Flint: 90 (1998)

Saginaw: 92 (1992)

Aside from the heat and humidity, we'll be under mostly sunny skies tomorrow with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. If you are outside tomorrow, be sure to drink plenty of water and apply sunscreen often. The sun can still do damage to your skin, even in late September. It also will be a good idea to check on your neighbors to make sure that they are safe from the heat. Finally, keep outdoor time for your pets to a minimum so they are safe as well. Remember, if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pets.

Mid-Week

A cold front will sweep through Mid-Michigan on Wednesday. There is a chance to see some rain, but most of it will fizzle out before it makes it to us. The big difference you will notice will be in our temperatures. Starting on Wednesday, high temperatures will drop to the mid 70s and our temperatures will only decline from there. Highs from Thursday through the weekend will only top out in the mid to upper 60s which is actually closer to normal for this time of year.

Be sure to stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

