The heat rolls on...

Many across Mid-Michigan were getting excited for the first weekend of fall, hoping for cooler temperatures, fall clothes, and a day at the cider mill. While the cider mills were still open, it definitely didn't feel like fall with temperatures in the 90s.

As we start a brand new workweek, expect more of the summer heat, but there is light at the end of the tunnel for fall lovers.

Today & Tonight

As you head out the door for a brand new workweek, things are looking pretty good for the Monday morning commute. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s around Mid-Michigan and we're off to a dry start. A few places are seeing some patchy fog, but we do not expect major slow downs.

We will have absolutely no trouble warming up later on this afternoon into the 80s and 90s for highs. A few high clouds will pass through, but won't have a major impact on our temperatures and we should remain fairly bright, although hazy at times.

Today's Records Saginaw: 91 (1900) Flint: 86 (1935) Houghton Lake 91 (1920)



Most of us will be dry through the day, but there are some signs that a few locations may see a pop-up shower or thunderstorm later on this afternoon. While the chance is there, coverage is expected to be pretty spotty. Heavy rain will be possible in any thunderstorm.

If anything develops this afternoon, that should fade as we lose the heating of the day and it will be quiet through the overnight period. Lows should fall into the 60s again tonight.

