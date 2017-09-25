AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 12 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 12 cents per gallon in the past week.
The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.42 per gallon. That's about 23 cents more than at the same point last year.
Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.32 per gallon in the Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas. The highest was about $2.54 per gallon in the Marquette area. It's the second week in a row the Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas had the lowest and the Marquette area had the highest.
The Detroit-area's average fell about 9 cents to $2.43 per gallon.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
