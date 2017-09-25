Michigan deputy rescues dogs hit by car - WNEM TV 5

Michigan deputy rescues dogs hit by car

Source: CNN
CNN -

An injured dog in Michigan is on the road to recovery after getting hit by a car thanks to a fast-acting deputy.

While out patrolling Wednesday afternoon Deputy Ryan Kuch noticed two dogs, Dolly and Molly, fighting for their lives after being hit at the intersection of Holt Road and Cedar Street in Lansing.  

"It shows the humanity of our profession, and we'll typically do anything for anybody. And in this case, it happened to be a couple of dogs and we're glad Deputy Kuch did what he did,” Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said.

After loading them both into his patrol car, Kuch rushed the dogs over to the MSU Animal Clinic where they were clinging to life.

"Cases like Molly's really kind of remind me why I doing what I am,” said Tereza Stastny with the animal clinic.

Despite hours of surgery and the doctors attempt to keep both loving and joyful sisters alive, Dolly passed away. Molly was left suffering with internal bleeding and several other complications.

She made it through, though.

Daniel Bishop, the dogs’ owner, left a voicemail thanking Kuch for his commitment to trying to save his family members.

He said he'll be forever grateful for what he did.

"Hello Mr. Kuch, you rescued my two dogs this morning I think on Oak Road and Cedar, the veterinarian said. I want to thank you so much for taking them out to Michigan State,” the voicemail said.

Even though she'll go on with life without her best friend, Molly still has a grateful owner to snuggle with and a warm place to call home.

"They were inseparable, you know? One walked, the other walked. One laid down, the other one laid down. It was just hard,” Bishop said. 

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

