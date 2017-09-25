Man wrongfully convicted of four murders shot in Detroit

A man who spent nine years in prison for murders he didn't commit has been shot and wounded in Detroit.

Davontae Sanford was struck in the leg and rushed to the hospital Saturday night.

Sources told CNN affiliate WXYZ that he was shot while running from a suspected robber.

A hospital official said Sanford was sent to the emergency room, but there's no word on his condition.

He was wrongfully convicted of quadruple murder when he was 14-years-old, but Sanford was released last year after a professional hitman confessed to the killings.

