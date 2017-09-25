1 hurt after car rear-ended by truck in Sanilac County

Authorities say a car was heavily damaged this weekend after it was rear-ended by a truck in Sanilac County.

It happened on Saturday, Sept. 23 at about 11:40 a.m. on W. Sanilac Road, approximately half a mile west of Townline Road.

Investigators said a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 53-year-old Sandusky woman was traveling westbound on W. Sanilac Road when she did not stop in time for a vehicle that was turning into a private drive located in the 1000 block.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 24-year-old Sandusky man, said he was making a left-hand turn into the driveway when his vehicle, a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix, was rear-ended.

The driver of the Silverado was checked at the scene by paramedics and released. The driver of the second vehicle was also treated on scene and then taken to McKenzie Hospital in Sandusky.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

