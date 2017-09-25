Teen drowns in Isabella County pond

A Michigan teen is dead after an afternoon of swimming with family and friends.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 on West Blanchard Road near Briton in Isabella County's Coldwater Township.

Investigators said the 17-year-old began struggling in the water and loved ones were unable to rescue him.

They flagged down a nearby driver to call 911, but by the time help arrived it was too late.

