Woman arrested after threatening daughter, 12, with gun

Authorities say a Michigan woman was arrested after she threatened her daughter with a gun.

It happened on Thursday, Sept. 21 in Enterprise Township.

Michigan State Police said they interviewed a 12-year-old girl who said her mother threatened her with a gun while drunk. The girl told police she fled from her mother by jumping out of her bedroom window, which caused injuries to her head.

Troopers investigated the claims overnight and spoke with witnesses at the scene.

The girl's mother, 45-year-old Noelle Arlien Guest, was arrested the following afternoon for felonious assault and domestic violence.

She's being held in the Missaukee County Jail on $50,000 bond.

