Man killed in Flint shooting - WNEM TV 5

Man killed in Flint shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A man is dead after a shooting in Flint. 

It happened Saturday, Sept. 23 at about 6:30 a.m. on Francis Avenue. 

Police said when they arrived they found 48-year-old Sheldon Wilbert dead of a gunshot wound. 

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Flint Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.