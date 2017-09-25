4 straight days of records, possibly more on the way - WNEM TV 5

4 straight days of records, possibly more on the way

Heat and humidity were expected as we entered the first weekend of fall, and it wasn't out of the question to get close or even break a few records.

But now that we're getting close to the end with more seasonable temps approaching later this week, we can see just see how impressive this late summer, early fall stretch of heat was, with more than just a few all-time records shattered in Mid-Michigan. 

  • Before we take a look back, it's important to note that official National Weather Service climate records are only kept at MBS International Airport and Flint Bishop International Airport. Although MBS is in Freeland, it is considered the Saginaw reporting station.

Records Falling Through Sunday

Both Saginaw and Flint saw records fall for four straight days at the end of last week, right through the weekend. Some of the records that were broken have even stood since the 1930s and 1940s, so this gives a good idea of just how rare these temperatures are. 

Below is the list of records we've broken so far, with the old record in parenthesis.

  • Flint 
    • Thursday: 93 (89, 1998)
    • Friday: 93 (90, 1931)
    • Saturday: 94 (89, 1936)
    • Sunday: 91 (89, 2007)
  • Saginaw
    • Thursday: 93 (91, 1931)
    • Friday: 94 (89, 1941)
    • Saturday: 95 (92, 1937)
    • Sunday: 94 (90, 2007)

Possible Records on Monday & Tuesday

The heat may start slowing down a bit as we start the brand new workweek, but overall today and tomorrow, we do have records that are attainable as temperatures are still expected to be right around 90 this afternoon.

  • Monday
    • Saginaw: 91 (1900)
    • Flint: 86 (1935)
  • Tuesday
    • Saginaw: 92 (1908)
    • Flint: 90 (1998)

The record for Flint on Monday should be easily attainable with Saginaw being a closer call on Monday afternoon. For the moment, highs on Tuesday are expected to be just short of records. But as we've seen during this stretch, our temperatures have overachieved quite a bit compared to model data.

