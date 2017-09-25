5 straight days of records, possibly more on the way

Heat and humidity were expected as we entered the first weekend of fall, and it wasn't out of the question to get close or even break a few records.

But now that we're getting close to the end with more seasonable temps approaching later this week, we can see just see how impressive this late summer, early fall stretch of heat was, with more than just a few all-time records shattered in Mid-Michigan.

Before we take a look back, it's important to note that official National Weather Service climate records are only kept at MBS International Airport and Flint Bishop International Airport. Although MBS is in Freeland, it is considered the Saginaw reporting station.

Records Falling Through Sunday

Flint saw records fall for five striaght days, while Saginaw saw records fall for four straight days at the end of last week, right through the weekend. Saginaw fell just short of a new record high on Monday, but Flint managed to pull it off.. Some of the records that were broken have even stood since the 1930s and 1940s, so this gives a good idea of just how rare these temperatures are.

Below is the list of records we've broken so far, with the old record in parenthesis.

Flint Thursday: 93 (89, 1998) Friday: 93 (90, 1931) Saturday: 94 (89, 1936) Sunday: 91 (89, 2007) Monday: 92 (86, 1933 & 1935)

Saginaw Thursday: 93 (91, 1931) Friday: 94 (89, 1941) Saturday: 95 (92, 1937) Sunday: 94 (90, 2007)



Possible Records on Tuesday

The heat may start slowing down a bit as we start the brand new workweek, but tomorrow, we still have records that are attainable as temperatures are still expected to be right around 90.

Tuesday Saginaw: 92 (1908) Flint: 90 (1998)



