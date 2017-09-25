Traffic Alert: Crashes reported on I-69, I-75 in Genesee County

Multiple crashes have traffic backed up in Genesee County.

The first crash was reported at 7:52 a.m. Monday on southbound I-75 at the I-69 exit. MDOT reports police have the right two lanes blocked due to the crash.

The second crash was reported about 7:58 a.m. on eastbound I-69 at I-75 exit. MDOT reports police have the freeway ramp closed while they investigate.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

