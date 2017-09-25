Traffic Alert: Crashes reported on I-69, I-75 in Genesee County - WNEM TV 5

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Photo shows traffic on I-75 at Miller Road (Source: MDOT) Photo shows traffic on I-75 at Miller Road (Source: MDOT)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Multiple crashes have traffic backed up in Genesee County. 

The first crash was reported at 7:52 a.m. Monday on southbound I-75 at the I-69 exit. MDOT reports police have the right two lanes blocked due to the crash.

The second crash was reported about 7:58 a.m. on eastbound I-69 at I-75 exit. MDOT reports police have the freeway ramp closed while they investigate.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. 

