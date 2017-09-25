Midland police officer rescues injured hawk

A red-tailed hawk is on its way to recovery after being rescued by a Midland police officer.

A passerby spotted the injured animal sitting on the shoulder of the Eastman Avenue exit from US-10 and called 911 for help.

Officer Krauss was able to get it to a veterinarian at Animal Medical Center where he will be treated for his injuries and hopefully returned to the wild.

