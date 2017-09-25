Man hurt after motorcycle with no lights crashes on dead end road

Authorities say a man was critically hurt after crashing his motorcycle on a dead end road.

It happened on Sunday, Sept. 24 at about 12:10 a.m. on Castle and Marathon Road in Watertown Township.

Investigators said a 24-year-old Columbiaville man was driving his motorcycle northbound on Marathon Road without lights. Marathon Road dead ends at Castle Road and the motorcycle went through the intersection and hit a double yellow sign, according to officials.

The man was thrown from the bike and critically injured.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

