Man arrested for stalking hurts officer during court appearance

Authorities say an officer was hurt after an inmate arrested for stalking became aggressive during a court hearing.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Robert Proctor of Reese was arrested after an investigation on Thursday, Sept. 21 over an aggravated stalking complaint.

>>Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

During his court appearance on Friday, Sept. 22, police said Proctor became combative towards two deputies who were escorting him. One of the deputies was hurt and later treated in Saginaw for a knee injury.

Officials said because of threats made against the victim and family, the judge revoked Proctor’s original bond.

He remains in the Tuscola County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.