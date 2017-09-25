2 arrested for making meth inside Gladwin County home

Two women were arrested after authorities allegedly found them making methamphetamine inside a Mid-Michigan home.

Police arrested 30-year-old Victoria Williams and 35-year-old Shannon Bergmann, both of Gladwin, on Thursday Sept. 21 for allegedly manufacturing meth at a home in Gladwin County’s Clement Township.

Acting on a tip, deputies went to the home on Thursday, Sept. 17 and found both women making meth in an active “one pot” lab. Police also found multiple components used for manufacturing meth, officials said.

The sheriff’s department called the Michigan State Police BAYANET unit and FANG members to clean the scene.

Both Williams and Bergmann were arraigned on Friday, Sept. 22. Their bond was set for $20,000 cash/surety 10 percent.

