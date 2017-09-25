Man killed in drag racing crash on I-475

Authorities say drag racing led to a deadly crash in Flint.

It happened on Saturday, Sept. 23 at about 1:41 a.m. on southbound I-475 near Davison Road.

Investigators said a 2004 gray Chevrolet Malibu crashed with another unknown vehicle while drag racing in the area. The driver of the car, identified as 35-year-old Shawn Bartow Helms, was thrown from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information pertaining to this investigation, please contact Sgt. Jason Groulx at 810-237-6811.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.