Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of MSP trooper killed in crash

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags be lowered to half-staff Tuesday in honor of a Michigan State Police trooper was died last week in a crash while on duty.

Officials said Trooper Timothy O’Neill, 28, was on his department motorcycle when the crash happened at the intersection of Wolverine Boulevard NE and Belding Road NE near Rockford in Kent County’s Plainfield Township. No one else was hurt in the crash.

“Michigan is mourning the loss of Trooper O’Neill. He gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to all Michiganders and will be deeply missed,” Snyder said. “I send my heartfelt condolences to Tpr. O’Neill’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

The three-year veteran graduated from Western Michigan University. He was supposed to be married on Oct. 7.

Visitation for O'Neill will be held Monday, Sept. 25 from 3-8 p.m. at Allen Funeral Home at 9136 Davison Road in Davison. The funeral ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills at 3655 Squirrel Road.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

