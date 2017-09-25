Small chimney fire leaves no damage at Davison restaurant

A fire at a Mid-Michigan restaurant may have been the result of record-breaking temperatures.

Firefighters were called to Italia Gardens in Davison at about 8:53 p.m. Sunday evening. The owner posted on Facebook that the small chimney fire could have been a lot worse.

“We had a small chimney fire, which we believe to be a result of the intense change in humidity this past week that created a backup at the top of the chimney. We appreciate the quick response of the Davison and Richfield Township Fire Department, as well as the Davison Township Police to ensure that a small situation didn't turn into a bigger one,” they said.

The owner said there was no damage and the restaurant was inspected by the health department and given the OK.

