Supreme Court takes case of hot coals at century-old inn - WNEM TV 5

Supreme Court takes case of hot coals at century-old inn

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
ARCADIA, MI (AP) -

The Michigan Supreme Court is looking at the case of the hot coals.

A 10-year-old girl burned her foot on hot coals that couldn't be seen under sand, a day after a Lake Michigan bonfire. The state appeals court said Watervale Inn in Benzie County isn't protected by a law that shields businesses that provide recreation.

But the Supreme Court accepted an appeal from the inn Friday and will hear arguments in the months ahead.

A key issue appears to be whether building sand castles counts as a "recreational use" that would trigger liability protections for the inn under Michigan law. The appeals court said Bailey Noble wasn't engaging in a risky activity when she was injured.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.