Supreme Court takes case of hot coals at century-old inn

The Michigan Supreme Court is looking at the case of the hot coals.

A 10-year-old girl burned her foot on hot coals that couldn't be seen under sand, a day after a Lake Michigan bonfire. The state appeals court said Watervale Inn in Benzie County isn't protected by a law that shields businesses that provide recreation.

But the Supreme Court accepted an appeal from the inn Friday and will hear arguments in the months ahead.

A key issue appears to be whether building sand castles counts as a "recreational use" that would trigger liability protections for the inn under Michigan law. The appeals court said Bailey Noble wasn't engaging in a risky activity when she was injured.

