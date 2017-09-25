Motorcycle driver seriously hurt after hitting deer

A Clio woman was seriously hurt after she hit a deer while riding her motorcycle.

It happened on Sept. 24 at around 7:29 a.m.

Deputies report that the 54-year-old was driving southbound on Sheridan Road, near Walton Road, in Vassar Township when she hit the animal.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw, but her current condition is unclear.

Investigators report she was wearing a helmet.

